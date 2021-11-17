Watch
Sports

Actions

Judge orders Henry Ruggs III back to court after missed alcohol test

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A Las Vegas judge told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the ex-Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph.
Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:33:39-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he's accused of causing.

Ruggs' lawyers told Judge Suzan Baucum that he “self-tested” negative shortly after missing a call for a breath test last week. Ruggs could face a return to jail. He's currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time.

The fiery Nov. 2 crash killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM