Kaepernick's new Netflix series to be released Oct. 29

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Colin Kaepernick
Posted at 3:12 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 18:12:16-04

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming limited drama series about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's life as a teenager.

The series "Colin in Black & White" will be released on Netflix on Oct. 29.

Kaepernick released the trailer to the long-awaited show on Monday.

The show, about Kaepernick's life growing up, will feature Jaden Michael, who plays a younger Kaepernick. Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman also star and will play Kaepernick's adoptive parents.

Kaepernick co-created the series with Ava DuVernay, who will also direct the show’s first episode.

