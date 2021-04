LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings traded forward Jeff Carter to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a pair of conditional draft picks.

Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake says the franchise will have a conditional third-round selection in the 2022 NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft.

Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall spent seven seasons with the Kings as assistant general manager.

That includes when they won their first Stanley Cup in 2012.