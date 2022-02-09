Watch
Sports

Actions

Kupp's breakout season results in first trip to Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
49ers Rams Football
Posted at 11:41 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:41:32-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long days of rehabbing from a knee injury in 2018 wasn’t the most challenging thing Cooper Kupp had to go through. It was missing the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was on the sideline three years ago in Atlanta when the Rams failed to score a touchdown in a 13-3 loss to New England.

Kupp’s 2018 injury is one of the reasons he has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL going into Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack