Kurt Townson named new head coach of Bakersfield College baseball

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College said Friday that assistant baseball coach Kurt Townson has been promoted to head coach.

Townson will replace former head coach Tim Painton.

“It’s an exciting day for myself and my family. I am honored and blessed to be named the new head coach of BC baseball,” said Townson.

Townson was former Renegade baseball player in the early 1990s and later transferred to Chapman University. He also coached at North High School in 1995 and 1996.

“I am excited because Kurt was an alumnus, he was an assistant coach and now he takes over the helm of the head coach Painton and delighted to see what direction he will take the program,” said Athletic Director Reggie Bolton.

Townson was an assistant coach under Painton from 1997 to 2005 and assisted with the summer league from 2011 to 2022.

“Kurt Townson is the right person to head the BC baseball program. He is a former player, assistant coach with a wealth of baseball knowledge," said Painton.

"He understands community college athletics and is very connected in the Bakersfield Community. He has a strong connection to BC baseball alumni, has supported all the baseball program’s fundraising need, and is very familiar with returning players and high school players in town."