CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 101-93 win Tuesday night against a Charlotte Hornets team missing five of its six top scorers.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Andre Drummond chipped in with 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who closed out a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 19 points. Caleb Martin had 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Hornets had 43.4% shooting.