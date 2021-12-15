Watch
L.A. Rams add 3 players to reserve/COVID-19 list; now 16 total

Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) reacts during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Hollins was one of three Rams to be placed on their reserve/COVID-19 list<br/>on Wednesday.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:31:08-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group.

Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night.

The Rams are holding all of their activities virtually Wednesday under intensive protocols in preparation for their visit from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Their training facility in Thousand Oaks is closed.

