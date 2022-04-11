Watch
Sports

Actions

Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

Frank Vogel
Jeff Chiu/AP
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel walks along the sideline during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Frank Vogel
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:52:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel. The championship-winning head coach is the first member of the organization to take the fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title in his first season in charge. Almost nothing went right in the ensuing two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel.

The former Orlando and Indiana coach went 126-98 in his three seasons running the Lakers. Los Angeles finished 33-49 this year and missed the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets

Enter to Win Bakersfield Condors Tickets