Las Vegas Raiders oust GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 18:35:17-05

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.

Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season but the Raiders had spotty results in the draft and free agency in recent years.

