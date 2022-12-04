Watch Now
Liberty, Shafter advance to championship games in the Central Section high school football playoffs

The #1 ranked Liberty Patriots and the Shafter Generals both advance to the championship games in Division 1-A and Division 5-A respectively.
High School Football
23ABC News
Posted at 9:14 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 00:15:17-05

(KERO) — The #1 ranked Liberty Patriots and the Shafter Generals both advance to the championship games in Division 1-A and Division 5-A respectively.

CIF Division 1-A

  • Liberty PATRIOTS 41
  • Yorba Linda MUSTANGS 28

CIF Division 5-A

  • Shafter GENERALS 20
  • Walnut MUSTANGS16

CIF Division 6-A

  • Atascadero GREYHOUNDS 21
  • Colusa REDHAWKS 0

CIF Division 7-AA

  • Pinole Valley SPARTANS 34
  • Mendota AZTECS 21

