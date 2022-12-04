Liberty, Shafter advance to championship games in the Central Section high school football playoffs
The #1 ranked Liberty Patriots and the Shafter Generals both advance to the championship games in Division 1-A and Division 5-A respectively.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 00:15:17-05
(KERO) — The #1 ranked Liberty Patriots and the Shafter Generals both advance to the championship games in Division 1-A and Division 5-A respectively.
CIF Division 1-A
- Liberty PATRIOTS 41
- Yorba Linda MUSTANGS 28
CIF Division 5-A
- Shafter GENERALS 20
- Walnut MUSTANGS16
CIF Division 6-A
- Atascadero GREYHOUNDS 21
- Colusa REDHAWKS 0
CIF Division 7-AA
- Pinole Valley SPARTANS 34
- Mendota AZTECS 21
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.