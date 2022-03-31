Linebacker Bobby Wagner agrees to 5-year deal with Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl champions announced the deal Thursday for Wagner, who became one of the NFL’s top linebackers during a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner’s deal is worth $50 million.

The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join their NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons.

Wagner was born in Los Angeles, and he graduated from high school in suburban Ontario, Calif.