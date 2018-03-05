A favorite and an underdog: CSUB basketball teams readying for 1st round Vegas opponent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Saturday night the WAC regular season came to an end for both the men's and women's basketball teams at CSU Bakersfield meaning both teams now know who their 1st round opponent is for the WAC Tournament. All games will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from March 7-10.

MEN

Two years ago the men's team won the WAC Tournament and clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. If they're to make it to "The Big Dance" again it'll have to come in upset fashion.

HIGHLIGHTS: CSUB beats New Mexico State to win WAC Tournament

The Runners (12-17, WAC 5-9) lost their season finale 81-68 to Grand Canyon (20-10, 9-5) finishing seventh in conference. CSUB will face #2 Utah Valley in the opening round in Vegas on Thursday, March 8 with tip off at 2:30 PM. You can watch the game live on ESPN3 or tune into 23ABC later that night for highlights and postgame.

UVU won the season series 2-0 beating the Runners 75-42 in Orem to open conference play and then in Bakersfield 70-47.

WOMEN

The women's team has never made it to the championship game of the WAC Tournament but a year after getting upset in the first round, head coach Greg McCall finally looks to have the team to get it done.

CSUB (16-12, WAC 10-4) lost their season final 77-76 to Grand Canyon (15-13, 9-5) in double overtime.

Final play for CSUB. Not sure how the ball stayed out. Runners fall 76-77 to GCU and miss out on WAC regular season title. #2 seed in Vegas pic.twitter.com/XkSZr3LCtL — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) March 3, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS: Runners miss out on WAC title in heartbreaking fashion

A win would have clinched the WAC regular season title and the #1 seed. Instead, the Runners will have to settle for the #2 spot and a date with #7 UTRGV on Wednesday, March 7th. The game will be streamed on ESPN3 starting at 2:30 PM or you can catch highlights that night on 23ABC News at 6:00 PM.

CSUB may have lost the #1 seed but on senior day, Aja Williams put on a clinic down the stretch. If she can play like this in #WACVegas @CSUB_WBB will be just fine. pic.twitter.com/HvzmqTSNRV — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) March 4, 2018

The Runners won the season series beating the Vaqueros 67-64 in an overtime meeting in Edinburgh before dismantling UTRGV 71-30 in Bakersfield on February 10th.

