Alicia Ramirez comes up with big saves to lead Foothill to valley title game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's female athlete of the week is Foothill junior goalie Alicia Ramirez.

Ramirez came up with a couple of huge saves in the Trojans penalty shootout win that sent the team to the valley championship game (will play at Kingsburg this Friday at 6pm).

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23