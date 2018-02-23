Alicia Ramirez comes up with big saves to lead Foothill to valley title game

Stephen Hicks
6:34 PM, Feb 22, 2018

The junior came up with a couple of huge saves in the Trojans penalty shootout win that sent the team to the valley championship game.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's female athlete of the week is Foothill junior goalie Alicia Ramirez.

Ramirez came up with a couple of huge saves in the Trojans penalty shootout win that sent the team to the valley championship game (will play at Kingsburg this Friday at 6pm).

