Bakersfield Condors enter training camp with high expectations

Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:33:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors have high expectations going into training camp to be competitive and build their playing personality. And it all begins right now.

Jay Woodcroft starts his fourth year behind the bench in Condorstown.

He says he looks to his core of veterans to help his younger players "move the needle forward" by passing on the expectations of the organization and he says it's a foundation that's been three years in the making.

The Condors host Stockton in a preseason game on Friday.

The guys open defense of their AHL Pacific Division title against Abbotsford in the home opener on Saturday, Oct 16th. They will also unveil the new division banner in the rafters.

