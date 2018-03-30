Condors players sit down to play as the Condors in video game NHL 18

Stephen Hicks
11:05 AM, Mar 30, 2018
19 mins ago

Joey LaLeggia and Joe Gambardella play as the Condors in NHL 18.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Condors players Joey LaLeggia and Joe Gambardella sat down with 23ABC's sports director Stephen Hicks to play as the Condors in the video game NHL 18.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports