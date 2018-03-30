Condors players sit down to play as the Condors in video game NHL 18

Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 58°
Joey LaLeggia and Joe Gambardella play as the Condors in NHL 18.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Condors players Joey LaLeggia and Joe Gambardella sat down with 23ABC's sports director Stephen Hicks to play as the Condors in the video game NHL 18.
Sat down with @Condors' @DJgamz5 & @joeylaleggia to play some @EASPORTSNHL & it turned into the battle of the roommates. Story Friday @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Qcx73IbwrQ— Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) March 29, 2018
Sat down with @Condors' @DJgamz5 & @joeylaleggia to play some @EASPORTSNHL & it turned into the battle of the roommates. Story Friday @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Qcx73IbwrQ
----
Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC
Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23
Condors players Joey LaLeggia and Joe Gambardella sat down with 23ABC's sports director Stephen Hicks to play as the Condors in the…
Baseball just got done with one of the weirdest offseasons in its history.
Rabobank Arena will once again serve as host to arena soccer. The United States and Guatemalan arena soccer teams will play an…
The XFL is getting another competitor: the Alliance of Amiercan Football.