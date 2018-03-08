CSUB beats UTRGV 70-59 to advance to the semi finals

Stephen Hicks
7:45 PM, Mar 7, 2018

Entering as the #2 seed the Runners put aside any thought that there would be a "hangover effect" from the season finale.

LAS VEGAS, NV - The CSU Bakersfield women's basketball team beat UTRGV 70-59 to advance to the semi finals of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Runners led 40-27 at halftime and led by as many as 18 thanks to a strong start from Jazmine Johnson who scored a game high 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3PT). 

But the Vaqueros battled back to make it just a six point game in the final minutes forcing Malaysia McHenry to hit some clutch shots down the stretch. The Runners center finished with 21 points (7-12 FG) and 8 rebounds. 

CSUB will now face #3 Grand Canyon Friday at noon with a spot in the championship game on the line.

