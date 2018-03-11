CSUB women fall to Seattle University in WAC Championship game

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team fell to Seattle University 57-54 in the Western Athletic Conference Championship game on Saturday at The Orleans in Las Vegas.

Jazmyne Bartee led the Roadrunners in scoring with 15, and Kamira Sanders, who won Tournament MVP, led Seattle with 20 points.

CSUB shot 34% from the field and 20% from 3-point range, while Seattle shot 38% and 36% from behind the arc.

Seattle completed the night with 95% (18-19 FT) success on their free throws, while CSUB clocked in at 70% (7-10).