CSUB's men's basketball season comes to an end after 1st round loss to Utah Valley 81-74

LAS VEGAS, NV - The CSU Bakersfield men's basketball team (12-18) lost 81-74 to #2 Utah Valley (22-9) bringing the Runners season to end. Damiyne Durham finished with a game high 29 points in the loss (12-22 FG, 5-12 3PT).

Brent Wrapp finished with 5 assists making him the all time leading assist leader at CSUB with 520. "I'm really humbled to have a record like that," he said postgame. "I always pride myself on making my teammates better and I think assists are a great way to do that."

12 wins is the fewest in the 7 years that Rod Barnes has been the head coach at CSUB. "We have a program. We don't have a team we have a program," Barnes said after the game. "We'll return next year and the names will change in the back but the name in the front will be the same in the way we play and the effort we play with."

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23