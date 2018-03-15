CSUB's season comes to an end after 77-66 loss to Fresno State in the WBI

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The CSU Bakersfield women's basketball team (18-14) lost 77-66 to Fresno State (17-14) in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBI) bringing the Runners season to an end.

FSU started the 4th quarter with a 13 point lead but the Runners went on a 15-2 run to tie the game at 60 with less than 5 minutes to play. However, Candice White would hit the Bulldogs next three shots and finish with a game high 29 points.

The Runners lost the WAC regular season title after falling by a basket to Grand Canyon in double overtime in the regular season finale.

The team then fell by a single basket again in the WAC Tournament final to Seattle U. It was the first championship game appearance in program history.

"If we don't use this as fuel then we're not competitors," said junior guard Alexxus Gilbert. "I'm a competitor. I'm pretty sure everyone else on the floor with me is a competitor so we're just going to use this as momentum going into next season."

Head coach Greg McCall also talked about the close calls the Runners have had over the past few weeks saying, "The game is full of emotions and roller coasters but at the end of it we can raise our hands and say 'What a ride, what a joy, what a thrill to be in the position we were in this year."

Wednesday's loss brings an end to the careers of seniors Aja Williams, Alize Lofton and Jazmyne Bartee.

