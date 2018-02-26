Dominant Kevin Harvick wins in Atlanta a year after speeding violation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Sunday Kevin Harvick won the Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was the North High grad’s first NASCAR win since the AAA Texas 500 last November.

Harvick led for 173 laps a day after winning the Xfinity race Saturday on the same track.

Last season, Harvick led at Atlanta for the entire race before being penalized for speeding on pit road with 14 laps to go.

WATCH: Kevin Harvick talks about the Atlanta speeding violation

Harvick will race in a K&N NASCAR pro series west race at Kern Raceway on March 18th.

