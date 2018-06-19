Former CSUB Roadrunner makes it to the big leagues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Philadelphia Phillies called up former CSUB left-handed relief pitcher Austin Davis.

According to CSUB's Twitter page, Davis is the first-ever Roadrunner to make a major league team. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

Davis pitched for CSUB in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. In his 15 starts during the 2014 season, he recorded 68 strikeouts. His career totals in a Runner uniform include a 4.15 ERA, 94 strikeouts and 121.1 innings pitched. He held opposing batters to a .264 average, ranking sixth in CSUB history.

Davis is expected to be utilized as a middle reliever for the Phillies, who have a home game tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals.