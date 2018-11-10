BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. - Friday Night Live - Central Section Quarterfinals Highlights:

1.

Bakersfield quarterback Cameron Williams rolls back to connect with Carl Jones who runs it in for a touchdown! This brings the score to 7-0! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/u6g8n8gp2L — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018

2.

3.

Cal City's QB Perrion Grey throws it deep to senior Lavante Thompson for an 85-yard TOUCHDOWN!!! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/ISplhZJCAy — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018

4.

Taking it just around the corner. ⤵️🏃



Arvin vs Kennedy #23FNL pic.twitter.com/UXtGrdSAu5 — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018

5.