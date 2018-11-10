Fair
Friday Night Live - Central Section Quarterfinals
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. - Friday Night Live - Central Section Quarterfinals Highlights:
1.
Bakersfield quarterback Cameron Williams rolls back to connect with Carl Jones who runs it in for a touchdown! This brings the score to 7-0! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/u6g8n8gp2L— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018
2.
Wasco senior Justin Horton with an INTERCEPTION! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/AuQ8au4IUF— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018
3.
Cal City's QB Perrion Grey throws it deep to senior Lavante Thompson for an 85-yard TOUCHDOWN!!! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/ISplhZJCAy— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018
4.
Taking it just around the corner. ⤵️🏃
Arvin vs Kennedy #23FNL pic.twitter.com/UXtGrdSAu5— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018
5.
Well, see ya later alligator! Or... Thunderbirds.
Arvin vs Kennedy#23FNL pic.twitter.com/w3qVWC86fz— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 10, 2018
Our week 12 FNL Player of the Week went to Stockdale junior quarterback, Evan Burkhart.
