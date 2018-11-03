Friday Night Live Highlights: Playoff Edition

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 55°
Friday Night Live: Playoff Edition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highlights from around the valley:
1.
TRICKERY! @1HectorGonzalez ➡️ @mann_haden ➡️ @kiiing_ramon7 = @LHS_Patriots touchdown. Liberty's offense explodes and their defense stays stingy against Clovis North, they'll take on Clovis in the D-1 quarterfinals next week! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/PKMA0crCqA— Brandon Johansen (@BranJohansen) November 3, 2018
TRICKERY! @1HectorGonzalez ➡️ @mann_haden ➡️ @kiiing_ramon7 = @LHS_Patriots touchdown. Liberty's offense explodes and their defense stays stingy against Clovis North, they'll take on Clovis in the D-1 quarterfinals next week! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/PKMA0crCqA
2.
In the 3rd Quarter, Stockdale QB Evan Burkhart scores ANOTHER touchdown, this time running in an 80 yard TD! This brought Stockdale up 38-17 #23FNL pic.twitter.com/DHOKHAwWWU— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018
In the 3rd Quarter, Stockdale QB Evan Burkhart scores ANOTHER touchdown, this time running in an 80 yard TD! This brought Stockdale up 38-17 #23FNL pic.twitter.com/DHOKHAwWWU
3.
EAST VS WASCO
No pressure for East's Richard Lara as he throws one to Michael Rodriguez for the touchdown.#23FNL pic.twitter.com/q1IZCuK4nF— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018
EAST VS WASCO
No pressure for East's Richard Lara as he throws one to Michael Rodriguez for the touchdown.#23FNL pic.twitter.com/q1IZCuK4nF
4.
GARCES BALL, JOSEPH CAMPBELL FOR THE LONG PASS TO ISAIAH BELL IN THE END ZONE TO MAKE IT 28-0 LATE IN THE 2ND QUARTER pic.twitter.com/6nKNh8b6Zv— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018
GARCES BALL, JOSEPH CAMPBELL FOR THE LONG PASS TO ISAIAH BELL IN THE END ZONE TO MAKE IT 28-0 LATE IN THE 2ND QUARTER pic.twitter.com/6nKNh8b6Zv
5.
Fourth Quarter. PICK SIX by Drillers' Jacob Zeimet. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/UEOTy4huqn— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018
Fourth Quarter. PICK SIX by Drillers' Jacob Zeimet. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/UEOTy4huqn
Final Scores:
Highlights from around the valley:
The Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw have reached a 3-year, $93 million contract extension, according to MLB Network .
Episode four of the 'Runners Recap with Rod Barnes. A weekly segment on 23ABC where Kari Osep sits down with head coach Rod Barnes…
Area volleyball teams' sectional runs ended on Thursday night in the semifinals.