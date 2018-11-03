Friday Night Live Highlights: Playoff Edition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highlights from around the valley:

1.

2.

In the 3rd Quarter, Stockdale QB Evan Burkhart scores ANOTHER touchdown, this time running in an 80 yard TD! This brought Stockdale up 38-17 #23FNL pic.twitter.com/DHOKHAwWWU — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018

3.

EAST VS WASCO

No pressure for East's Richard Lara as he throws one to Michael Rodriguez for the touchdown.#23FNL pic.twitter.com/q1IZCuK4nF — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018

4.

GARCES BALL, JOSEPH CAMPBELL FOR THE LONG PASS TO ISAIAH BELL IN THE END ZONE TO MAKE IT 28-0 LATE IN THE 2ND QUARTER pic.twitter.com/6nKNh8b6Zv — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) November 3, 2018

5.

Final Scores: