CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

This week's male athlete of the week is California City senior guard Hubert Johnson. Johnson is averaging close to 20 points a game for a Ravens team that is looking for a 2nd straight D-V section title.

The team will play Corcoran Friday at 4:00 PM at Selland Arena in Fresno.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23