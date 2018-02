BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Five Kern County high school soccer teams entered Friday night with a chance at completing a season long goal of winning a valley championship.

Boys:

In D-V, the Chavez Titans beat Mendota 4-1 to win back to back section titles.

Mira Monte picked up the first title in school history after beating Lindsay by a final of 1-0.

Mira Monte Boys Soccer, VALLEY CHAMPS!! pic.twitter.com/Cgk3qXFHxR — Mira Monte Students (@weare_MiraMonte) February 24, 2018

Girls:

Independence, founded in 2008 like Mira Monte, also won the first title in school history after beating Hanford 2-0 in the D-III final. "It means everything, it really does," said first year coach Jordan Schowora. "These kids since they were freshman were supposed to win this thing and for one reason or another it never got done but this year is the one."

The @IHSFalcons beat Hanford 2-0 in the D-III valley championship. It's the first title in program history! @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Mk3vebNjKP — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) February 24, 2018

In D-IV Foothill lost 1-0 to Kingsburg. It was the first section title game the Trojans had ever played in.

Finally in D-VI, Rosamond bead Fresno Christian 1-0 to win the Roadrunners' second straight valley title.

