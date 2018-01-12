Jose Ordoñez makes position change for South soccer; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - After 16 wins through the preseason, 3rd year head coach of the South High soccer team Diego Cano is busy reminding his players the importance of putting the team first.

Before his Rebels opened up league play against North, Cano sat his team down to explain that while they've had success in the past (section and state titles) "everything up to now doesn't matter."

While the Rebels are filled with scorers, this is the story of a defender. "He just has that instinct to get balls out of the back of the net," Cano said of his senior centerback Jose Ordoñez.

Talent aside, Ordoñez isn't your typical teenager. "At first I wanted to play midfield," he said. "The first game of the year we lost to Golden Valley and so I knew my team needed me in the back.

Despite playing for center-mid for his club team, Ordoñez put the team first. Without his coach telling him what to do and without the knowledge of his teammates, he gave up the scoring spotlight for a spot in the back.

Coaches are hoping his act of selflessness can lead the Rebels to their season-long goal of winning a state championship.

