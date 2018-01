BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Midway through the high school basketball season, the Liberty Patriots sit in a good position with an 11-2 record. The team is coming off a 58-53 win against Bakersfield Christian in the championship game of the Ralph Kravfe Tournament.

The Patriots are led by a dynamic guard combo of Isaiah Hill and Kadar Waller who are team's first & second leading scorers.

However the team's players & coaches say the key to Patriot success comes from Waller.

Our 1st #23AOTW of the year goes to Kadar Waller (@Yiftykadar) from @LHS_Patriots. Looks like my jump shot didn't survive to see 2018. Check out his story tonight @ 11 @23ABCNews! pic.twitter.com/ubyJ9BTeno — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) January 4, 2018

