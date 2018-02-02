Mia Ontiveros scores 6 goals in one game helping Independence soccer to perfect start in league

Haze
Mia Ontiveros did something on the soccer pitch that is super rare in high school soccer.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's female athlete of the week is Mia Ontiveros.
A senior at Independence High School, Mia scored 6 goals in Tuesday's 8-1 win vs. Tehachapi bringing her season total to 34 goals.
