Mia Ontiveros scores 6 goals in one game helping Independence soccer to perfect start in league

Stephen Hicks
10:55 AM, Feb 2, 2018

Mia Ontiveros did something on the soccer pitch that is super rare in high school soccer.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's female athlete of the week is Mia Ontiveros.

A senior at Independence High School, Mia scored 6 goals in Tuesday's 8-1 win vs. Tehachapi bringing her season total to 34 goals.

