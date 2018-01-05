Naomi Jennings bounces back from illness to lead Stockdale basketball; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With a 13-4 record, the girls basketball team at Stockdale High School has the most wins in Kern County at the midway point of the season.

The guard combo of players like Jianna Boston and Aaryn Pickett may garner most of the attention thanks to the stats they put up in the box score.

But players and first year coach Bill Redman say the team's X-factor is Naomi Jennings. The junior forward was sick at the start of the Arvin Tournament but "came straight from bed" to play every minute of the team's remaining three games en route to the championship.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23