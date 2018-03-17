Oilers VP Craig MacTavish addresses concerns of Condors fans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday night Craig MacTavish, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Edmonton Oilers, sat down with Condors season ticket holders and got a taste of just how passionate the fans are in Condorstown. "All good because passion in the business is what really fuels the business," MacTavish said.

Fans got the chance to ask what the balance is between trying for postseason success in the AHL vs. the NHL. MacTavish said the balance is "easy" and driven by the parent club in Edmonton.

#Oilers VP of Hockey Ops Craig MacTavish answering some tough Q's from @condors fans. Story tonight @ 11 @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/otVrn17UNi — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) March 17, 2018

He told fans that the reason both the Condors (currently in last place in the Pacific Division) and Oilers (in 6th place) have struggled this year is not because of the absence of a star player but rather a lack of second round picks. "Generally those are the guys who really fill out your prospect pool and give you some skill at the American Hockey League level."

For MacTavish, the key to Friday's meeting was to try and get fans to realize they share the same goals. "I admire the passion they have and we think that having a winning team down here is really important to development," he said.

The Condors beat the San Jose Barracuda 8-4 and are currently six points back of the final playoff spot with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23