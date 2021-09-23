Long Beach opens up for grand prix return, IndyCar closer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — The Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to the IndyCar schedule after a one-year pause during the pandemic.

The event is a crown jewel in both motorsports and street festivals that began in 1975.

This year's return is as the IndyCar season-ending championship race and the crowd will be treated to a changing of the guard in the series.

IndyCar will have its first champion from a Spanish-speaking country since 1999 at the end of Sunday's race.

The three-day festival requires either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test under California rules.

Masks are required.