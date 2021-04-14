Lowrie, A's rally from 5-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5.

Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer and Arizona led 5-0 after three innings.

Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single in the seventh and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.

Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.