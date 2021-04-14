Watch
Sports

Actions

Lowrie, A's rally from 5-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 7-5

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly connects for a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Athletics Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 23:10:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5.

Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer and Arizona led 5-0 after three innings.

Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single in the seventh and Lowrie followed with a three-run homer off Kevin Ginkel. Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.

Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive