Man arrested after attacking WWE star during event in New York

Don Feria/AP Images for WWE
FILE - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins celebrates becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 31 at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Santa Clara, CA. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
Seth Rollins, Colby Lopez
Posted at 12:45 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:45:57-05

Authorities in New York have arrested a man who tackled a WWE star during a live broadcast of WWE Raw.

According to ESPN and Bleacher Report, the incident happened at Barclays Center on Monday when 24-year-old Elisah Spencer rushed and tackled Rollins.

Spencer and Rollins fought on the ground before Spencer was quickly subdued by security and WWE officials.

After the incident, WWE issued a statement to ESPN saying they take "the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The attacker will be charged with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event, ESPN reported.

