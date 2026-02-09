Maria Taylor makes history as first Black woman to present Lombardi Trophy

NBC Sports host Maria Taylor made history on Sunday as the first Black woman to host a Super Bowl Pregame Show, as well as the first to present the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the champions.

"A moment I will never forget," Taylor posted to social media after the game. "Thank you to Lesley Visser for opening the door. Because of that, I’m able to step into this role today. I can’t wait to see more women in this position for years to come." She was also the first woman to present the Lombardi trophy since 1992.

Taylor is the first full-time female host of NBC's "Football Night in America," and has been with the network since 2021 after leaving ESPN. The award-winning sportscaster has hosted several major sporting events, including regular coverage of the WNBA and the Olympic Games.

Making the moment Sunday night even more memorable, Taylor got to share the Lombardi Trophy presentation stage with her former classmate, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Taylor and Macdonald both attended Centennial High School and the University of Georgia.

Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kBAFbStOWd — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) February 9, 2026

The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots, 29-13.