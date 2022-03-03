Watch
Sports

Actions

McVay rejuvenated, not thinking TV after Rams' title run

Sean McVay
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay conducts an interview during a press conference following the team's Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Sean McVay
Posted at 7:27 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 10:27:03-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay isn’t feeling his usual end-of-the-season coaching burnout this month. Not with the Rams’ Super Bowl championship celebrations still ringing in his ears.

Putting the discussion of his imminent departure from the Rams firmly to rest, the 36-year-old McVay also confirmed he’s eager to chase another trophy in the fall after entertaining and rebuffing offers from television broadcasters.

He also confirmed several coaching staff changes, including the return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator.

The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl has a new perspective on life and coaching for several reasons. McVay and Veronika Khomyn, his Ukrainian fiancée, have spent the past week worrying about her family amid the Russian invasion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night

Enter to Win a Family Four-pack of Tickets