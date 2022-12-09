Watch Now
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Argentina's Nahuel Molina, left, celebrates with Julian Alvarez, center, and Lionel Messi, right, after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 17:05:11-05

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

