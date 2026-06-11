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Mexico kicks off the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa

Julián Quiñones, who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, gave Mexico the lead in the ninth minute.
APTOPIX South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer
Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo
Mexico's Julian Quinones (16) celebrates with Israel Reyes after scoring their opening goal against South Africa during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026.
APTOPIX South Africa Mexico WCup Soccer
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Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez helped Mexico make an exuberant start to the World Cup on Thursday, scoring a goal each in a 2-0 win over South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

With a capacity crowd of 80,824 watching at the iconic Azteca Stadium, co-host Mexico started the largest World Cup tournament in history by getting goals in each half while three red cards were shown — two for South Africa and one for Mexico.

RELATED STORY | Mexico opens 2026 World Cup against South Africa in historic first match

Quiñones, who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, gave Mexico the lead in the ninth minute. Jiménez added the second goal on a header in 66th.

South Africa players Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were both given red cards, forcing the team to finish the match with only nine players. Mexico defender César Montes was then given a red card in injury time.

With his 46th international goal, and his first in three World Cups, Jiménez tied Jared Borgetti for second place for the Mexican national team. He is six goals shy of leader Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

Quiñones, a 29-year-old forward who was born in Colombia, was one of six starting players who made their World Cup debut for El Tri.

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Mexico, coming of a first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has three points in Group A and will next play South Korea next Thursday in Guadalajara.

South Africa will play the Czech Republic on the same day in Atlanta.

This year's World Cup has 48 teams, the most in history. It is being held in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

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Day

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Precip

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Sunny

105° / 74°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Sunny

104° / 76°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Thursday

06/18/2026

Sunny

98° / 68°

0%