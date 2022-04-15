Watch
Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, dies at 65

Kathy Kmonicek/AP
FILE - Hockey Hall of Famer and former New York Islander Mike Bossy waves to fans as he is introduced before the NHL hockey game between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Uniondale, N.Y. Bossy dropped a ceremonial first puck. Bossy, one of hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File)
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 12:02:02-04

(AP) — New York Islanders great Mike Bossy has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

TVA Sports in Canada where he worked as an analyst confirmed he died Thursday night. Bossy was arguably the best player during the early 1980s dynasty years when the Islanders won the Stanley Cup four times in a row.

Bossy scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons. He scored the Cup-winning goal twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982.

It’s the third loss from that era of the Islanders this year after fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died in January and Jean Potvin died in March.

