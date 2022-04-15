Watch
MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson 75 years after debut

John Minchillo/AP
The New York Mets wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York.
Diamondbacks Mets Baseball
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 15, 2022
(AP) — Players across the majors will don Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, and all of them in Dodger blue this year, for the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s big league debut.

The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles, facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey.

Also, the Guardians are set to reintroduce themselves to the city of Cleveland with their home opener against the San Francisco Giants.

