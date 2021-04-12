Morris scores season-high 33 as Clippers win 5th straight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 33 points, Paul George added 32 and the Los Angeles Clippers capped a nine-game homestand with a 131-124 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

LA was missing Kawhi Leonard, who sat out the game due to rest as the Clippers were playing their third game in four nights.

Everyone else picked up the slack though as they had seven players in double figures. Josh Jackson scored 26 points and Saddiq Bey added 25 for the Pistons, who have dropped three of their last four.