NASCAR bet more than $1 million to bring cars into Coliseum

Jenna Fryer/AP
A temporary auto racing track is shown inside the Coliseum ahead of a NASCAR exhibition race in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. NASCAR is hitting Los Angeles a week ahead of the Super Bowl, grabbing the spotlight with its wildest idea yet: The Clash, the unofficial season-opening, stock-car version of the Pro Bowl, will run at the iconic Coliseum in a made-for-Fox Sports spectacular. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 04, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thought it was nuts to host a NASCAR race inside the Coliseum the first time he heard the idea. He figured NASCAR was going to build a circuit outside the iconic venue.

Instead, NASCAR spent significantly more than the $1 million budget to turn the Coliseum into a temporary asphalt quarter-mile track. It will host the Busch Light Clash exhibition on Sunday night, one week before the Rams play 10 miles across town in Sofi Stadium for the Super Bowl.

Garcetti called LA “the sports capital of the world” and said the city is primed for a golden decade.

