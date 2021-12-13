Watch
Sports

Actions

Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC

items.[0].image.alt
Graeme Jennings/AP
FILE - United States gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. (Graeme Jennings/AP)
Doctor Sexual Assault FBI
Posted at 10:56 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 13:57:06-05

Victims of former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar have reached a settlement agreement with USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee for $380 million to settle lawsuits.

According to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN, news of the agreement comes after a five-year legal battle which began when former Olympian Jamie Dantzscher first filed a civil lawsuit against Nassar, who pleaded guilty in 2018 for abusing dozens of women and girls over 20 years while serving as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics.

The outlets reported more than 500 gymnasts would join the suit, who will now be compensated.

The New York Times reported that the settlement is the largest ever for a sexual abuse case.

The Times reported that insurers of the U.S.A would pay out the funds. Gymnastics and the U.S.O.P.C. would pay most of the $380 million settlement. $34 million will be paid by the U.S.O.P.C., who will also give a $6 million loan to the U.S.A. Gymnastics.

ESPN reported that as part of the settlement, USA Gymnastics would set up a program that will significantly influence survivors on how the organization would address sexual assault issues in the future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza