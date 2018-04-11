Indianapolis student gets college scholarship from Magic Johnson

Fair
HI: 79°
LO: 50°
Teona Wooldridge was overcome with joy and tears after receiving a $40,000 scholarship from a former NBA legend Tuesday night.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Teona Wooldridge was overcome with joy and tears after receiving a $40,000 scholarship from a former NBA legend Tuesday night.
Wooldridge is a junior at the Charles Tindley Accelerated School in Indianapolis. She had been looking for scholarships and never expected it would happen during a lecture.
At the Steward Speaker Series former Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin Magic Johnson randomly chose Wooldridge for the scholarship.
"I was just amazed," Wooldridge said. "For me, it was just a blessing from God."
Her parents are youth ministers and teachers with IPS. They said they were grateful for Johnson's generosity.
"First I thought I was hearing things," Wooldridge's father said. "At first I heard $10,000, then $10,000 for four years. My heart just dropped. I was so amazed and so grateful."
Wooldridge plans on attending Spelman College in Atlanta.
President Donald Trump threatened Syria and Russia with "smart" missiles in an early morning tweet Wednesday.
Mark Zuckerberg survived his first grilling by Congress. Now it's time for round two.
Europe's air traffic control agency said in a statement Wednesday air-to-ground missiles could be launched within the next 72 hours.
The plane crashed soon after takeoff Wednesday.