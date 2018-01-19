Light Rain
Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber appeared at the sentencing for Larry Nassar in Lansing court on Friday morning.
This is the fourth day of victim impact statements. Wieber spoke first on Friday morning. Raisman spoke later after a brief recess.
Officials told The New York Times that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem could happen as soon as 2019.
While in Chile, Pope Francis called accusations against Bishop Juan Barros Madrid "calumny."
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday she is pregnant with her first child.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss border security and military cooperation.