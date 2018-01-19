LIVE: Gold medalists Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber speak at Nassar sentencing

WXYZ
6:16 AM, Jan 19, 2018
1 hour ago
Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber appeared at the sentencing for Larry Nassar in Lansing court on Friday morning.

This is the fourth day of victim impact statements. Wieber spoke first on Friday morning. Raisman spoke later after a brief recess.

Watch live below.

 

Watch Wieber's impact statement below.

Watch Raisman's impact statement below:

 

US | World News