NFL postpones Saturday's Browns-Raiders game due to Cleveland's COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND — The NFL will postpone Saturday's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders, and reports indicate the league is considering further postponements this weekend.

The matchup between the Browns and Raiders is now scheduled to be played on Monday at 5 p.m. ET in Cleveland, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Calls to move the game began earlier this week, when the Browns put several players on their COVID-19 reserve list. As of Friday, more than 20 Browns are on the list, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, backup quarterback Case Keenum, tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller.

Defensively, the Browns also saw safeties John Johnson III, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison all test positive for COVID-19, as well as cornerbacks Troy Hill and A.J. Green and linemen Takk McKinley and Malik McDowell.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell also tested positive for the virus, despite Stefanski disclosing the fact that he had received his booster shot.

With so many key players out, the league at first rejected the notion of postponing the game leading up to Saturday, saying that there had been no discussions about moving the game.

Many, including Mayfield, called out the league for moving forward with the game.

Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 16, 2021

The NFL made it clear that postponing games would not be something they'd like to do. The 2021 season marks the league's first with a 17 game regular season, so the league said it did not anticipate adding another week to the schedule to play postponed games.

But postponements, while not a "right" for clubs, can happen this season, and the league made the call to do so Friday.

The Browns/Raiders game may not be the only game that gets pushed.

ESPN and NFL Network both report that the league is considering postponing additional games this weekend. Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team are also experiencing major COVID-19 outbreaks and both slated to play on Sunday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this summer that while unlikely, postponements can occur if "required by government authorities, medical experts, or at the Commissioner's discretion."

With COVID-19 continuing to spread with just over 24 hours until kickoff was scheduled, the game became a medical liability, giving the league room to stand firm on its position not to postpone games for competitive reasons only.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.