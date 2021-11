(KERO) — According to the Los Angeles Times, the NFL and the Rams have settled a lawsuit over the team's relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The settlement with the city of St. Louis is reportedly for $790 million.

The lawsuit was filed against Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL in 2017 which argued that they breached their contract with St. Louis and were misleading about the relocation of the team to Los Angeles.