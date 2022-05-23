NHL, St. Louis police investigating threats made toward Kadri

Authorities in Missouri and the National Hockey League are investigating threats a Colorado Avalanche player received following Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues Saturday.

Forward Nazem Kadri received racially motivated and death threats on social media after he and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen collided with St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period, the Associated Press reported.

No penalty was called after the play.

Bennington left the game with an injury, and the Avalanche went on to win the game to take a 2-1 series lead.

On Sunday, the team announced that Bennington was ruled out for the remainder of the series after sustaining a lower-body injury in Game 3.

Jordan Binnington will be out for the remainder of the second-round series against Colorado due to a lower-body injury sustained in Game 3. https://t.co/xx5pCZnQfS — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 22, 2022

According to the AP, Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent, received tweets calling him “Arab scum” and referencing terrorism.

The two teams face off again on Monday in St. Louis.