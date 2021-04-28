Watch
NWHL doubles salary cap to $300K, delays Montreal expansion

Mary Schwalm/AP
FILE - Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team's win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship hockey game in Boston, in this Saturday, March 27, 2021, file photo. The National Women’s Hockey League made a potentially game-changing decision for the sport in approving to double its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, based on projections it is making strides in achieving financial stability entering its seventh season. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 18:38:09-04

The National Women's Hockey League is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams.

Salaries will average $15,000 based on 20-player rosters, with salaries estimated to range between $10,000 to $35,000, which doesn't include additional bonuses.

At the same time, Boston Pride chairman Miles Arnone says the league is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season because of continuing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arnone has a stake in the BTM ownership group behind the Montreal expansion bid and operates the Toronto Six.

The dramatic increase of the salary cap is based on league projections indicating that the NWHL is making strides in achieving financial stability entering its seventh season.

The move comes after a year in which the league was restricted to playing a two-week season, which was disrupted further by an outbreak of COVID-19.

The NWHL, which was established in 2015, is the first to pay female players a salary in North America.

