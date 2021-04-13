Watch
Ohtani's 3 RBIs Trout's HR leads Angels over Royals 10-3

Orlin Wagner/AP
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Shohei Ohtani
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had three hits and three RBIs, and Mike Trout hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Kansas City Royals 10-3.

Ohtani hit a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the seventh for a 6-3 lead.

Ohtani added an RBI double against Jake Newberry in the ninth. Trout, following Ohtani in the batting order, hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth.

Alex Cobb struck out 10, his high since he fanned 12 on July 29, 2014, for Tampa Bay against Milwaukee. Seven of his strikeouts came in splitters.

