Olympic Champion Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Ashley Landis/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, walks after performing on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 08:33:50-04

American gymnastics Simone Biles withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental health,

This comes after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready. According to USA Gymnastics Biles will be monitored on a daily basis before deciding whether or not she will participate in next week's events.

Jade Carey will take place Biles in the all-around event.

