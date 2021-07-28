Olympic Champion Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

American gymnastics Simone Biles withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental health,

This comes after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready. According to USA Gymnastics Biles will be monitored on a daily basis before deciding whether or not she will participate in next week's events.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Jade Carey will take place Biles in the all-around event.